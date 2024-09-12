Lose power? Here’s where you can charge your phone in New Orleans 

New Orleans is seeing widespread power outages in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine.

Nearly 50,000 Entergy New Orleans customers remain without power as of noon Thursday, the utility’s outage map showed.

Officials are working to ensure residents can connect with family and friends after losing power, and also get access to air conditioning

The city opened four charging and cooling stations, where residents can cool off and charge their devices and/or access WiFi while the power is out.

Residents can visit the following sites between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.

Joe Brown, 5601 Read Blvd.

Treme, 900 N. Villere St.

Cut-Off, 6600 Belgrade St.

Rosenwald, 1120 S. Broad St.

A handful of resilience hubs known as “community lighthouses” will be open Thursday for people who need to charge their phones or get access to air conditioning.

The majority of the lighthouses are powered by solar + battery microgrids, but some are still on the grid.

They will be open at the following locations and times:

Bethlehem Lutheran Church: 9am Thursday

1823 Washington Ave New Orleans LA 70113

Broadmoor Community Church: 9am Thursday

2021 S Dupre St New Orleans LA 70125

Community Church Unitarian Universalist: 9 a.m. Thursday

6690 Fleur DE Lis Dr New Orleans LA 70124

First Grace UMC: 9 a.m. Thursday

3401 Canal St New Orleans LA 70119

Trinity Community Center: 11 a.m. Thursday

3908 Joliet St New Orleans LA 70118

Household of Faith: 12 p.m. Thursday

9300 I-10 Service Rd New Orleans LA 70127

The City of Love: 12 p.m. Thursday

3810 Leonidas St New Orleans LA 70118

Cornerstone UMC: 1 p.m. Thursday

5276 Bullard Ave New Orleans LA 70128

The City of Love: 9:30 a.m. Thursday

3908 Joliet St New Orleans LA 70118

CrescentCare: TBD

New Wine: TBD, addressing roof and flooding issues.