How to keep track of Louisiana road closures after Francine

Francine has caused roads to close, either due to rising water or to closing floodgates.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry advised people to stay off the roadways.

“The time to evacuate has now passed. It is the time to … hunker down,” Jacques Thibodeaux, director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said Wednesday.

Francine made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in Terrebonne Parish, about 30 miles southwest of Morgan City.

Storm surge of 5-10 feet was predicted on the impacted portions of the Louisiana coastline between the Cameron-Vermilion parish line and Port Fourchon. A surge of 4-6 feet was possible for the western shore Lake Maurepas and and the northern edge Lake Pontchartrain.

Francine’s rainfall was forecast to create a moderate risk, or at least 40% chance, of flash flooding over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Many more road closures are expected imminently, said Louisiana Secretary of Transportation and Development Joe Donahue. He advised people can stay up to date by calling 511, checking online at 511la.org/#:Alerts or checking the Louisiana 511 app.

Up-to-date road closure information will not be posted on the Get a Game Plan app, where the state has most of its hurricane related information, Donahue said, although the state is looking at integrating the two apps for further storms.

This report will be updated