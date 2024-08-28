Southern Decadence to celebrate 52 years of LGBTQ pride in New Orleans
The annual Southern Decadence party began in the 1970s as a small, end-of-summer party between friends. But it’s since grown into one of the country’s largest LGBTQ celebrations with a showstopping parade the Sunday before Labor Day.
This year marks the event’s 52nd iteration. Organizers expect tens of thousands of tourists to flock to the many gay bars in the French Quarter and nearby neighborhoods beginning Thursday.
More than 250 events are advertised throughout the weekend on gaynola.com, the city’s central calendar for queer-friendly activities. Highlights include a performance by actor Billy Porter at Bourbon Pub, pop-up dance parties at the Joy Theater and The Fillmore and female-focused events Grrlspot and Her Haus.
Three volunteer grand marshals will oversee a large parade through the French Quarter on Sunday starting at 2 p.m. They include local performers Vanessa Carr Kennedy, Jeffrey Mayeaux and Paribe Meyer.
More than 1,800 people are expected to march in this year’s procession. This year’s theme is “Birds of a Feather.” But attendees will see a wide range of scantily-clad marchers and extravagant costumes, said Antoinette Reynolds, parade captain.
“It's a walk up parade,” she said. “If you show up an hour before the parade is about to roll, I’ll just throw you in there.”
Viewing is open to all, but Reynolds said the atmosphere is geared more towards adults.
“You should leave your kids at home for this one,” she said.
Here’s a map:
Expect streets and bars across the French Quarter to be busier than usual through Labor Day. LGBTQ spaces and clubs are going to be extra busy. Many also charge a cover due to the large volume of tourists.
Here’s a list of the hot spots:
2240 St. Claude Avenue
What’s planned: The “Pearl of the Marigny” performance venue always has something interesting on stage. Throughout the weekend, it’s hosting a wide variety of queer performance art, drag shows and parties. It’s best to buy tickets ahead of time.
__
1012 N. Rampart Street
What’s planned: Townhouse is known for its classy large backdoor patio and full dinner menu options. It’s located on the edge of the French Quarter.
__
801 Bourbon Street
What’s planned: This 24/7 bar on Bourbon Street is one of the hearts of Decadence events throughout the weekend. VIP all-weekend tickets are available for $115, with a performance by actor and singer Billy Porter on Sunday.
__
940 St Louis Street
What’s planned: This divey gay pub is known for its scantily-clad male dancers on the bar. The Corner Pocket is selling a weekend VIP pass for $50, plus a Survivor’s Bar Crawl on Sept. 2 at 2 p.m.
__
634 Louisa Street
What’s planned: This spot in the Bywater is known for its well-attended drag brunches and top-notch community pool. Drag brunch reservations are available online.
__
439 Dauphine Street
What’s planned: Crossing is a neighborhood steampunk-themed video bar. It’s known as a local trivia hub and spot for Drag Race viewings. It also has a full food menu.
__
740 Dauphine Street
What’s planned: Good Friends is known for more laid-back vibes about a block off of Bourbon Street. It’s a good place for a cocktail and to meet up off of the Bourbon Street busyness.
__
1239 Royal Street
What’s planned: This bar normally has no cover and is one of the few LGBTQ bars located on Royal Street. It’s known for Bloody Marys and its jazz and burlesque shows.
__
834 N Rampart Street
What’s planned: The self-proclaimed “LGBTQ Cheers of the French Quarter” is a friendly bar with cheaper-than-average prices. The spot on Rampart Street unveiled a renovated patio earlier this summer.
__
940 Elysian Fields Avenue
What’s planned: The bar is hosting the Jockstrap Olympics starring the Crescent City Rougaroux rugby team on Saturday. It’s normally known for daiquiris, drag shows and male dancers.
__
941 Elysian Fields Avenue
What’s planned: The Phoenix bills itself as the city’s only leather and bear bar. This year, the haunt is advertising a solo traveler’s mixer on Thursday night, as well as appearances by celebrity porn stars throughout the weekend.
__
740 Burgundy Street
What’s planned: Rawhide is known as a seedier dive-bar that serves up beers and cocktails. It has a large pool table and the owners will be selling a $20 Southern Decadance tank top this year.
__
901 Bourbon Street
What’s planned: Lafitte’s is the oldest continuously-operating gay bar in the United States. The spot is known for being a more casual hangout spot, and hosts an infamous Sunday night napkin toss that’s a New Orleans tradition.
—
800 Bourbon Street
What’s planned: One of the city’s largest gay bars is selling weekend passes for $75. Multiple DJ’s will be spinning at non-stop dance parties throughout the weekend.
__
542 N. Rampart Street
What’s planned: The Page is a smaller dive bar located on Rampart Street. that’s easily spotted due to the large number of Pride flags hanging outside. It tends to get crowded later at night.
__
4229 Dauphine Street
What’s planned: This LGBTQ-friendly bar in the 9th Ward is one of the city’s oldest and is known for its live music selection.
Check out the event’s official website for more details about the parade, volunteering and donating to local charities.