Trump challenges Harris' extended honeymoon
Enthusiasm for Democrats is evident this week at the DNC in Chicago but Trump and other Republicans say they’re not going to cede the city or general election voters to Democrats.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Enthusiasm for Democrats is evident this week at the DNC in Chicago but Trump and other Republicans say they’re not going to cede the city or general election voters to Democrats.
Copyright 2024 NPR