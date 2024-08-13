President Biden, first lady to announce $23 million for Tulane cancer research

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon to announce up to $23 million in federal funds for Tulane University’s cancer research program.

The money will go towards efforts to invent a new imaging system that will give doctors the ability to scan tumors during surgery, according to a release from Tulane. The new scan would help doctors determine whether cancer tissue has been left behind after a tumor’s removal.

“This advancement would save lives,” said Tulane President Michael A. Fitts in a statement. “This announcement is a historic moment for Tulane.”

The grant is a part of Biden’s broader Cancer Moonshot initiative, which began in 2016 when Biden was vice president and was revived in 2022. It aims to reduce the cancer death rate in the United States by at least half over 25 years, and help patients navigate the healthcare system.

The Moonshot is also trying to address cancer treatment disparities affecting minority communities. The program was initially funded for seven years at $1.8 billion.

Tulane’s award comes from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), a federal funding agency established by the Biden administration to rapidly advance high-impact biomedical research that “cannot be readily accomplished through traditional research or commercial activity,” according to Tulane.

The infusion of federal funds will help fast-track Tulane’s build out of the new scanner, called the Machine-learning Assisted Gigantic Image Cancer margin SCANner or “MAGIC-SCAN” for short.

Once finished, it will be one of the world's fastest high-resolution tissue scanners, Tulane said, with the ability to detect residual cancer cells on the surface of removed organs “within minutes.”

“Currently, it can take days to weeks before a surgeon knows whether all the tumor has been removed, and our goal is to get that down to 10 minutes, while the patient is still on the table,” said J. Quincy Brown, associate professor of biomedical engineering at Tulane, in a release.

“If successful, our work would transform cancer surgery as we know it,” he said.

Biden’s New Orleans visit comes three weeks after the president ended his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee amid concerns about his age and fitness.

It’s the third time he or First Lady Jill Biden have visited Louisiana during his presidency. Last year, Jill Biden toured the Louisiana Cancer Research Center with Rep. Troy Carter and Sen. Bill Cassidy and promoted the Moonshot initiative.