© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 30, 2024 at 3:15 AM CDT

Donald Trump will be interviewed as a witness in the assassination attempt probe. A Democratic primary race for a U.S. House seat in Arizona gains interest from GOP donors. A roundup of Olympic news.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep