Louisiana politicians react to Biden's election withdrawal

Louisiana leaders on both sides of the aisle are reacting to President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

On Sunday, Biden announced he was dropping out of the contest and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

The move comes after a number of Democratic lawmakers expressed concerns about the president's age and fitness following his debate performance last month.

Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans, and Biden’s campaign co-chair reacted to the news on X, formerly Twitter.

"It was the greatest honor of my life to serve President @JoeBiden," Landrieu wrote."He saved our country and is the most consequential president of my lifetime. This is a selfless act of courage that puts the Country first, as he has always done across his career."

The Louisiana Democratic Party released a statement, endorsing Harris and expressing their gratitude and support for the president.

"I, and all Louisiana Democrats, would like to thank President Joe Biden for his remarkable leadership. After we win this year's election, history will remember Joe Biden and his outstanding record of progress for our country, his dedication to American democracy, and as one of the greatest Presidents in the history of America," LDP Chair Randal Gaines said. "Joe Biden's choice to step aside and endorse Kamala Harris isn't just a leadership change; it's a bold statement of our party's future direction. Kamala Harris is now at the forefront of our battle against the extreme right-wing agenda that threatens our democracy, our rights, and our values — and we will honor Joe Biden's legacy, and the decision that he has made today, by throwing our full support behind her in beating Donald Trump again this November."

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also reacted and endorsed Harris.

“President Joe Biden has served our country with selfless dedication and compassion. He is a patriot of the highest order and his service will go down in history as one of the most effective and impactful public servants in our nation’s history. His courage and strength to put country first over personal politics personifies his commitment to democracy. Our country is better and stronger today thanks to Joe Biden. Thank you President Biden,” Weston Broome said in a statement. “As we move forward towards finding a Democratic nominee I am announcing my public support for Vice President Kamala Harris as our Democratic nominee for President. Vice President Harris has served side by side with President Biden and has the experience to move our country forward and win in November. Let’s take advantage of this opportunity to work together to elect our first Black woman as President: it's time to break that barrier and show young girls everywhere that anything is possible! #TeamKamala”

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy called the move "overdue."

"Americans could see President Biden declining for years. He wasn’t up for the job, and Democrats know VP Harris isn’t either," Cassidy wrote on X.

This story is developing and will be updated.

