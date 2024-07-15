Morning news brief

© 2024
By Steve Inskeep,
Sacha Pfeiffer
Published July 15, 2024 at 2:53 AM CDT

Details emerge about the person who allegedly tried to assassinate Donald Trump. The incident will impact the tenor of the RNC, and conspiracy theories abound over the event that left Trump injured.

