Why one American doctor chose to stay in Gaza despite an offer to evacuate

A group of 17 American doctors was allowed to evacuate Gaza on Friday, according to the Biden administration, after discussions between U.S. and Israeli authorities. The doctors had been in Gaza on a medical mission but weren’t able to leave on their original departure date last week due to the Rafah border crossing being closed.

Dr. Jomana Al-Hinti is a neurologist originally from Toledo, Ohio. She is currently treating patients at the European Hospital in southern Gaza, and we spoke with her last week about how her patients with chronic conditions are faring through the war.

She is among three American doctors who refused to evacuate because it would mean leaving the rest of her team — made up of foreign doctors — behind. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dr. Al-Hinti about her difficult decision to stay.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR