© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

The controversy over King Charles' portrait

Published May 18, 2024 at 4:26 PM CDT

The first portrait painted of King Charles since his coronation has some critics seeing red. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben discusses the controversy with art journalist Holly Black.

Copyright 2024 NPR