USAID says parts of Gaza are experiencing famine
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Jamie McGoldrick, the former U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, about what he's seen unfold in Gaza since Oct. 7.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Jamie McGoldrick, the former U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, about what he's seen unfold in Gaza since Oct. 7.
Copyright 2024 NPR