© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

California's top wage thief

By Farida Romero
Published March 30, 2024 at 5:20 PM CDT

Not paying someone for a job they did is illegal. It's called wage theft. But in California, the worst offender has paid only a tiny fraction of the millions of dollars in wages he owes workers.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Farida Romero