The health care impact of Haiti's violence
The constant state of crisis in Haiti is taking a toll on health care facilities in the country. Some doctors and staff are no longer showing up at hospitals for fear of being kidnapped.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
The constant state of crisis in Haiti is taking a toll on health care facilities in the country. Some doctors and staff are no longer showing up at hospitals for fear of being kidnapped.
Copyright 2024 NPR