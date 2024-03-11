© 2024
An audio postcard from the mountains of Morocco

By Brian Mann
Published March 11, 2024 at 5:28 PM CDT

The High Atlas Mountains run east to west across central Morocco. They're some of the wildest, most remote places in North Africa. Here's an audio postcard from a trek in the area.

Brian Mann
