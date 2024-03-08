AMC is cashing in on a strong return to theaters
With sold out screenings of Dune: Part Two, and new edition of their popular Nicole Kidman ads and loyalty subscription program, AMC is trying to build a new cinemagoing culture.
Copyright 2024 NPR
