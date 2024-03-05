It's Super Tuesday. Here's what to know
Results in nominating contests in sixteen states and one territory are coming in Tuesday evening. Trump is widely expected to once again, win a bunch of states and win big in many of them.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Results in nominating contests in sixteen states and one territory are coming in Tuesday evening. Trump is widely expected to once again, win a bunch of states and win big in many of them.
Copyright 2024 NPR