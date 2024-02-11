Sunday Puzzle: You'd better sit down for this one

On-air challenge: I have a game of Categories based on the word CHAIR. For each category I give, name something in it starting with each of the letters C-H-A-I-R.

Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.

Example: Parts of the body — Chest, Head, Arm, Intestine, Ribs

Note: In some cases there may be other answers. Any answer that works will be counted as correct.

1) COUNTRIES WHOSE NAMES END WITH A VOWEL

2) BIRDS

3) DOMICILES

4) SITCOMS

Last week's challenge: It came from listener Steve Baggish of Arlington, Mass. Name a famous classical composer in three syllables, change the vowel sounds in the first and third syllables, and phonetically, you'll name a sport. What is it?

Challenge answer: Pachelbel, Pickleball

Winner: Kyle Shenk of Bridgeport, Pennsylvania

This week's challenge: Is from our puzzler friend A.J. Jacobs. Start with the name of a blockbuster movie star. Remove the first letter of the first name and last two letters of the last name to get the types of movies he almost never stars in. Who is this?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, February 15th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.