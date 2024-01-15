© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Mon 1/15 12pm: WRKF's FM and HD signals are operating at reduced power due to winter weather. Normal operations will resume when the risk of frozen precipitation aloft has passed. We apologize the the inconvenience.

The drugs that got more — and less — expensive this January

By Sydney Lupkin
Published January 15, 2024 at 4:18 PM CST

January is when drug makers typically hike their prices. This year, there's a mixed bag of price increases and a few notable declines, such as on some forms of insulin.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Sydney Lupkin