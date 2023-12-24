© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Peso Pluma tops the 2023 YouTube chart

Published December 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST

Peso Pluma is YouTube's most viewed artist of the year in the U.S. The Mexican music phenom beat out Taylor Swift, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Bad Bunny for the top spot.

Copyright 2023 NPR