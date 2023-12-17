Sunday Puzzle: S.N. no L

On-air challenge: Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name with the initials S-N.

Ex. Another name for Santa Claus --> ST. NICHOLAS

1. Words before "Live" in the title of a long-running TV show

2. What sleeping in an awkward position might leave you with

3. Chemical compound with the formula AgNO3

4. Pseudonym for a performer

5. Flattering words whispered into a lover's ear

6. Unique combination of digits and letters on a banknote

7. Mountain range in eastern California

8. Observation tower in Seattle

9. Item with a ring binding that a student writes in in class

10. Post-It

11. 23 x 3

12. Acquired habit that's so deeply ingrained as to appear automatic

13. Christmas carol with the lyric "All is calm, all is bright"

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Take the phrase WINTER SEASON. Add a letter of your choosing. Then rearrange all 13 letters to spell three related words. What were they?

Challenge answer: Add an L. Rearrange the result to spell SNOW, SLEET, and RAIN.

Winner: Crystal VanArtsdalen from Gloucester, MA.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Samantha Robison, of Eugene, Ore. Think of a word that means "required." Rearrange its letters to name two school subjects, one of which is often required, and one of which often isn't. What are they?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, December 21st at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

