Big city mayors ask White House for help with migrant influx
The mayors of several big cities struggling with increasing numbers of migrants met with White House staff Friday asking for help, led by the new mayor of Denver.
Copyright 2023 CPR News
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
The mayors of several big cities struggling with increasing numbers of migrants met with White House staff Friday asking for help, led by the new mayor of Denver.
Copyright 2023 CPR News