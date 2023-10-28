Edward Carey on his novel 'Edith Holler'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Edward Carey about his novel, "Edith Holler," a macabre, yet funny tale about a peculiar little girl cursed to live in a theater in Norwich, England.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Edward Carey about his novel, "Edith Holler," a macabre, yet funny tale about a peculiar little girl cursed to live in a theater in Norwich, England.
Copyright 2023 NPR