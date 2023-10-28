A new drug is worsening the opioid crisis in Philadelphia
The Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia has been dealing with an opioid crisis for years. A drug known as "tranq" is further complicating an already fraught situation.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
The Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia has been dealing with an opioid crisis for years. A drug known as "tranq" is further complicating an already fraught situation.
Copyright 2023 NPR