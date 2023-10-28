© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

A new drug is worsening the opioid crisis in Philadelphia

By Scott Simon,
Martin PatienceD. ParvazRyan Benk
Published October 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT

The Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia has been dealing with an opioid crisis for years. A drug known as "tranq" is further complicating an already fraught situation.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Martin Patience
D. Parvaz
D. Parvaz is an editor at Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, she worked at several news organizations covering wildfires, riots, earthquakes, a nuclear meltdown, elections, political upheaval and refugee crises in several countries.
Ryan Benk
See stories by Ryan Benk