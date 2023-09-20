Watch the 2023 Americana Honors & Awards
The Americana Music Association presents the 22nd annual Americana Honors & Awards, taking place in Nashville Sept. 20 at the famed Ryman Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT.
This year's Honors & Awards will have performances from (in alphabetical order) 49 Winchester, Adeem the Artist, Allison Russell, Angel Olsen, The Avett Brothers, Bettye LaVette, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Logan Ledger, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, The Milk Carton Kids, Nickel Creek, Noah Kahan, Patty Griffin, Rufus Wainwright, S.G. Goodman, Sunny War, The War And Treaty and William Prince.
Return to this page at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 20 watch the live webstream.
22nd annual Americana Honors & Awards Nominees
Artist of the Year
- Charley Crockett
- Sierra Ferrell
- Margo Price
- Allison Russell
- Billy Strings
Album of the Year
- "Big Time," Angel Olsen; produced by Angel Olsen and Jonathan Wilson
- "Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?" Tyler Childers; produced by Tyler Childers
- "El Bueno y el Malo," Hermanos Gutiérrez; produced by Dan Auerbach
- "The Man from Waco," Charley Crockett; produced by Bruce Robison
- "Strays," Margo Price; produced by Margo Price and Jonathan Wilson
Song of the Year
- "Change of Heart," Margo Price; written by Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price
- "I'm Just a Clown," Charley Crockett; written by Charley Crockett
- "Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt; written by Bonnie Raitt
- "Something in the Orange," Zach Bryan; written by Zach Bryan
- "You're Not Alone," Allison Russell featuring Brandi Carlile; written by Allison Russell
Duo/Group of the Year
- 49 Winchester
- Caamp
- Nickel Creek
- Plains
- The War and Treaty
Emerging Act of the Year
- Adeem the Artist
- S.G. Goodman
- William Prince
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Sunny War
Instrumentalist of the Year
- Isa Burke
- Allison de Groot
- Jeff Picker
- SistaStrings — Chauntee and Monique Ross
- Kyle Tuttle
