© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published August 16, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT

Why Trump indictments haven't moved the needle with Republicans. Coup leaders in Niger try to solidify their hold on power. Government experts found "barbaric" conditions in ICE detention facilities.

Copyright 2023 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel