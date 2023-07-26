Hear from the candidates vying to be Louisiana’s next governor
For the past few months, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace has been joining us to interview the candidates in the 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial election. This includes five Republicans, one Democrat and one Independent. You can click on the audio files below to listen to each of these interviews.
Jeff Landry, Attorney General - R
Sharon Hewitt, State Senator - R
Shawn Wilson, former Secretary of Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development - D
Richard Nelson, Louisiana State Representative - R
Hunter Lundy, lawyer - I
John Schroder, Louisiana State Treasurer - R
Stephen Waguespack, former senior official in the Jindal administration - R