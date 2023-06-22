Justice Alito faces questions over jet travel
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is facing criticism after ProPublica reported that in 2008, Alito rode on the private jet of Republican donor, Paul Singer, on a trip to Alaska. Singer had a number of cases come before the Supreme Court, and Alito did not recuse himself.
Alito writes in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that he was not obligated to recuse himself in the cases ProPublica cited.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Amanda Frost, law professor at the University of Virginia,
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.