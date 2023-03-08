3/7: The online stream for WRKF Classical is operational following an outage on Monday. Some users may experience reduced fidelity or brief interruptions of service to the WRKF Classical online stream while we perform repairs. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Senate blocks criminal justice reform bill passed by local lawmakers in D.C.
Martin Austermuhle is a reporter in WAMU’s newsroom. He covers politics, development, education, social issues, and crime, among other things. Austermuhle joined the WAMU staff in April 2013 as a web producer and reporter. Prior to that, he served as editor-in-chief for DCist.com. He has written for the Washington City Paper, Washington Diplomat and other publications.