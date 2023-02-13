© 2023
Study finds wealthy Black families fare worse on maternal, infant health than poorest white families

Published February 13, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST
a new study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research finds racial health disparities around motherhood impact Black women regardless of income. (Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images)
It’s been long established that the death rate is higher for Black mothers and their babies during childbirth than for white families. But now, a new study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research finds racial health disparities around motherhood impact Black women regardless of income.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks to co-author Laura Wherry, an assistant professor of economics and public service at New York University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.