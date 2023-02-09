© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2/9 11am: WRKF's HD signals are off the air and WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power to accommodate tower work. This may affect some listeners.
Our online streams remain unaffected. We apologize for any inconvenience.

How Doctors Without Borders is addressing earthquake damage in Syria

Published February 9, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST
A man looks on at search and rescue operations conducted in the rubble of a collapsed building, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Feb 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. The combined death toll has risen to over 1,900 for Turkey and Syria after the region's strongest quake in nearly a century. (Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images)
A man looks on at search and rescue operations conducted in the rubble of a collapsed building, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Feb 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. The combined death toll has risen to over 1,900 for Turkey and Syria after the region's strongest quake in nearly a century. (Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images)

Sherwan Qasem, a Syrian officer with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to talk about recovery efforts and the personal impact of the deadly earthquake in Syria.

How to help earthquake victims:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.