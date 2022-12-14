Tornadoes across Louisiana leave 3 dead, multiple injured; see updates

UPDATE, 6:45 p.m.: More than 38,000 people were without power in Louisiana after multiple tornadoes and heavy rain moved across the state on Wednesday.

In southeast Louisiana, the majority of those power outages were in Jefferson Parish, with 23,036 customers in the dark as of 6:45 p.m. That number had grown slightly since the tornado first touched down in the parish.

Other parishes significantly impacted by power outages or the tornadoes had the following number of reported power outages:

Orleans Parish: 8,004

St. Bernard Parish: 3,046

St. Charles Parish: 295

You can view outage numbers for Entergy here.

Jefferson Parish officials were still assessing damage as of 6:45 p.m., though pictures from social media showed the destruction of homes and businesses, particularly in Gretna and Marrero, was significant. WWL-TV reported that the Gretna Police Department would hold a press conference at 8 p.m.

UPDATE, 5:30 p.m.: At least four tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Wednesday due to a severe weather event: one in Caddo Parish, New Iberia, St. Charles Parish and one that traveled from the West Bank to St. Bernard Parish.

Officials have confirmed three deaths from tornadic activity. LDH said a 30-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son died of blunt force trauma after their Caddo Parish home was destroyed by a tornado earlier Wednesday.

A third death was confirmed Wednesday evening out of St. Charles Parish: a 56-year-old woman, whose home was destroyed in Killona. During a press conference, St. Charles Parish officials said the woman was found dead outside of her home, and the damage in the area was catastrophic, including a mobile home that was lifted from its yard and thrown into another front yard. At least eight people were injured.

Photo of a damaged Winn Dixie grocery store in Marrero. Provided by Gretchen Hirt Gendron, public information office director in Jefferson Parish.

Wednesday's storm came just two and half weeks after another tornado ripped through the community of Paradis in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 26, according to the St. Charles Herald Guide.

“For the second time in two weeks, we've had a tornado touch down in St. Charles Parish,” St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said. “This one created quite a bit of devastation.”

The tornado that touched down in Jefferson Parish also hit Arabi, a still-recovering community that was struck by another devastating twister in March. NOLA.com reported that officials in St. Bernard Parish were still assessing damage.

A WWL-TV reporter tweeted that there were minor injuries out of Arabi, but St. Bernard Parish President Mike McInnis said the tornado wasn't "as significant as it was last time."

From St. Bernard Parish Sheriff:

Tornado touched down after 4pm in Arabi near Meahle Ave. 2-mile path.

No reports of any major injuries or deaths, just minor injuries. @WWLTV — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) December 15, 2022

In Jefferson Parish, public information office director Gretchen Hirt Gendron said there were no reports of fatalities out of Gretna or Marrero, and officials there were sifting through the significant damage left by the tornado.

Jefferson Parish Council Member Scott Walker said during an interview with WWL-TV that the damage was mostly found in Gretna and Marrero, but it the destruction was significant, specifically along Manhattan Boulevard and in Gretna between 6th and 9th streets.

In New Orleans, there were reports of flooding across the city, from the intersection of Tulane and Carrollton to New Orleans East. See flooding reports here.

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m.: After a tornado touched down in the West Bank and moved across the Mississippi River to St. Bernard Parish, residents began sharing photos and videos of the tornadic activity and damage.

Viewer Angelle Torres sends in video of a tornado passing through Arabi. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/MsKYKtYwJd — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) December 14, 2022

Outlets were reporting damage mainly in Gretna and Marrero, where the tornado first touched down.

BREAKING: A large tornado is moving through Chalmette, Louisiana. #lawx pic.twitter.com/4DOmfWbTKN — Dredre babb (@DredreBabb) December 14, 2022

Confirmed tornado that just went through New Orleans moments ago - edited screenshot. Wild - please be praying. #lawx pic.twitter.com/Agzs1wF10J — Tanner Charles 🌪 (@TannerCharlesMN) December 14, 2022

Entergy's outage map also confirmed a significant number power outages across the area, with more than 20,000 customers without power in Jefferson Parish and another 9,000 in the dark in Orleans Parish as of 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans and parts of Jefferson Parish were also under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m., NWS said.

UPDATE, 4:07 p.m.: NWS issued a tornado warning for New Orleans and parts of Jefferson Parish, including Marrero and Harvey, until 4:30 p.m. Officials said to take cover until the warning is over.

Shortly after the warning was issued, NWS officials confirmed a tornado was spotted on radar in the West Bank in Jefferson Parish. The tornado then moved at about 35 mph over the Mississippi River toward Arabi and Chalmette, according to Jefferson Parish emergency officials on WWL-TV.

Confirmed tornado that just went through New Orleans moments ago - edited screenshot. Wild - please be praying. #lawx pic.twitter.com/Agzs1wF10J — Tanner Charles 🌪 (@TannerCharlesMN) December 14, 2022

NOLA.com reported a death in St. Charles Parish after a tornado moved through the area. Officials said more were injured, and there was significant damage left after the tornado hit Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE, 3:08 p.m.: A tornado was confirmed by NWS radar near Abita Springs around 3 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after the agency issued a tornado warning for parts of St. Tammany Parish. Parts of the north shore are also under a flash flood warning until 6 p.m.

CONFIRMED TORNADO east of Abita Springs! Take cover if you are in this area! Tornado warning continues in effect. pic.twitter.com/3ihxT1etdD — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 14, 2022

Tornado Warning including Picayune MS, Nicholson MS and Abita Springs LA until 3:15 PM CST pic.twitter.com/qlZbGGSb6A — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 14, 2022

The New Orleans metro area is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. as a severe weather event moves across southeast Louisiana on Wednesday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Shawn O'Neil said the New Orleans area is in a "very favorable environment" for tornado development heading into Wednesday evening, hours after multiple tornado warnings were issued in the Baton Rouge area and St. Tammany Parish. One tornado was confirmed to have hit a hospital in New Iberia, and another tornado killed two people in north Louisiana.

"We have had a lot of rotation on the radar and have had to issue tornado warnings because of that," O'Neil said.

A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadic formation, while a warning means a tornado has been spotted on radar, and residents in the area should take cover.

Numerous thunderstorms continue across the area, with some prompting tornado warnings. Please continue to stay weather aware throughout the afternoon and evening! pic.twitter.com/CJEQ1Y1WvS — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 14, 2022

Severe weather conditions are expected to hit New Orleans around 3 p.m. and last well into the evening, O'Neil said. Residents should prepare for heavy rainfall, and flooding could be an issue as well, as seen in other parts of the state earlier Wednesday.

NWS meteorologists also issued a flood watch for southeast Louisiana, including Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, until 9 p.m.

O'Neil said the amount of rain will depend on how long the line takes to pass over New Orleans, but that two to four inches of rainfall is likely.

Because of the rain and potential flooding, city officials said the ban on neutral ground parking would be lifted at 3 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday. City Hall also closed at 1 p.m., as did various schools in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany and other surrounding parishes.

City Hall closed at 1PM ahead of expected severe weather.



Neutral ground parking allowed 3PM today until 8AM Thurs.



For updates⬇️⬇️https://t.co/DxTJPbwWaO — The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) December 14, 2022

In severe weather events like Wednesday's, O'Neil said it's important to follow the news or NWS for updates on changing warnings and conditions.

"Have some kind of way to get warnings," O'Neil said. "When the warning is issued, take action. You got to do it, especially on a day like today."

For more weather updates from NWS, click here.

Staff reporter Paul Braun contributed to this article.