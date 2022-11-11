Are school board races swinging to the right?

Races for school board sparked greater interest this election than in the past. A surge inground-level political organizing and candidate recruitment has developed in the last year with groups like Moms for Liberty creating slates of right-learning candidates.

How did they do this election? Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Doug Kronaizl, staff writer for Ballotpedia who has been tracking school board races.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.