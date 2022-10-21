© 2022
Politics roundtable: From Bannon sentencing to midterms

Published October 21, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
We look at some of the week’s political news, including the sentencing of former Trump advisor Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. We also look at the midterms, less than three weeks away.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Eric Westervelt speak with Eugene Daniels, White House correspondent and Playbook co-author for Politico, and Margaret Talev, Axios managing editor.

