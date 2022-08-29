A year after Afghanistan withdrawal, 'Kabul Falling' hears from Afghans most impacted

Even a year after the U.S. and allied forces withdrew from Afghanistan, Kabul is still falling for many Afghans. That’s the premise of a new podcast that relies on ordinary Afghans to tell the story of the withdrawal.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks to the host of “Kabul Falling,” Nelufar Hedayat, about the podcast.

