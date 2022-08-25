1A Remaking America: The strength of America's social safety net

Now that Roe v. Wade is overturned, most Republican-led states are cracking down on abortion access.

New restrictions are going into effect this week in Idaho, Texas, and Tennessee. More than 20 million women have lost access to abortion in their home state, according to reporting from The Washington Post.

So how will this affect women? Researcher Diana Greene Foster conducted “The Turnaway Study”, which followed hundreds of women for five years after they were denied an abortion. These women ended up being worse for wear financially and physically than their counterparts.

Reporting shows many states that have enacted abortion bans are less likely to offer expanded Medicaid coverage and guaranteed paid family leave. Just a few Republican lawmakers are pushing for more support at the federal level.

This show is part of our Remaking America project.

