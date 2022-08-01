Louisiana's near-total abortion ban is back in effect after Baton Rouge judge signs order

Most abortions are again banned in Louisiana, after an appeals court ruled the state’s near-total abortion ban can take effect.

Judge Don Johnson of the 19th Judicial District Circuit signed an order that suspended a preliminary injunction against the law, after he was ordered to do so by a three-judge panel on the First Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday. The order was first reported by The Advocate .

That means most abortions are again banned in Louisiana, except in rare cases for medical emergencies to save a patient’s life or when the fetus wouldn’t survive birth. The law has no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

This is the third time Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban has taken effect amid a legal battle over abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. The court battle over the ban is ongoing, and a final resolution could take months.