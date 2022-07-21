British company creates the first PVC-free vinyl record

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The vinyl industry has made a major comeback in recent years. The one downfall - records are made from a plastic called PVC, which is bad for the environment. So a company called Evolution Music is trying to fix this problem. It says it's created the world's first bioplastic vinyl record. It's made from sugar and starches. This material can allow people to enjoy their favorite artist without worrying about toxic waste, just vibes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.