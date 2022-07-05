For 4 decades, there were no rhinos in Mozambique — until last week

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

For four decades, there were no rhinos in Mozambique - until last week. A conservation group caught and transported 19 black and white rhinos over a thousand miles from South Africa. And after a drive of several days, the rhinos are now roaming Mozambique's national parkland. This won't be the last rhino road trip. The group wants to bring another 21 to Mozambique over the next two years, part of a campaign to transport endangered species to safe havens.