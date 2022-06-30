Post-Roe, a look at how old and new protest music reflects political moments

Since the Supreme Court announced the decision to effectively overturn Roe v. Wade on Jun 27, musicians have made their positions on the landmark ruling clear in their words, with their dollars and, of course, through song.

In the wake of dramatic shifts like last week's decision, music from the past can take on new salience. Lyrics land with a renewed weight.

All Things Considered's Ari Shapiro spoke with NPR Music critic Ann Powers and music scholar Shana Redmond about how old and new protest music — including tracks like Nina Simone's "Missippi Goddam" and Anderson .Paak's "Lockdown" — can reflect political moments.

To hear this story, use the audio player at the top of this page. Please be advised that some listeners may find the language featured in this story objectionable.

