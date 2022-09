Montreal singer-songwriter Patrick Watson has been thrilling audiences with his lush arrangements and gorgeous vocals for more than a decade. He combines his love of music composition and science fiction on his new album, Love Songs For Robots. "Hearts" is one of the highlights of his layered and atmospheric live set for KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic.

SET LIST

"Hearts"

Watch Patrick Watson's full Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2015 KCRW