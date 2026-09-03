September 3, 2026: Tim Temple, Jim Engster, Mark Ballard

Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Tim Temple talks this year's hurricane season and also comments on the insurance crisis in the state. Talk LA host Jim Engster talks the latest news including Ella Langley's Top Billboard No.1 and the recent deaths of jazz artist Cassandra Wilson and activist Gloria Steinem. The Advocate's Mark Ballard speaks on various political topics including the upcoming midterm elections and the candidates.

Tim Temple 0903.mp3 Listen • 15:36

Jim Engster 0903.mp3 Listen • 5:23