September 2, 20206: Fred Dent, Andy Anderson, Marty Elcan, Alan Risher

Financial advisors Fred Dent and Andy Anderson give their take on the markets during their monthly visit. Hollywood professional Marty Elcan speaks on her time serving as AD on the film 'Steel Magnolias" featuring the late Dolly Parton. Former LSU quarterback Alan Risher remembers his time playing under head coach Jerry Stovall, and also talks the upcoming LSU football season.

Fred Dent and Andy Anderson 09022026.mp3 Listen • 21:01

Marty Elcan.mp3 Listen • 7:26