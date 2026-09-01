September 1, 2026: Mary Stein, Jim Brown, Paul Arrigo

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein talks the latest at the library for this month. For more information on upcoming event, visit https://www.ebrpl.com/events-classes/#/events/. Veteran Louisiana politico Jim Brown comments on various political topics including the latest in lawsuits and the media. Former president of Visit Baton Rouge Paul Arrigo remembers LSU star Jerry Stovall amid his recent death.

Mary Stein 0901.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Jim Brown 0901.mp3 Listen • 24:42