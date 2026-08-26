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Talk Louisiana

August 26, 2026: Sid Edwards, Glenn Guilbeau, Lee Brecheen

Published August 26, 2026 at 10:33 AM CDT

Mayor President for the city of Baton Rouge Sid Edwards discusses all that's happening in the city including recruitment to BRPD and the fight against blight and litter around Baton Rouge. Host Jim Engster pays tribute to legendary entertainer Dolly Parton after the news of her death on Tuesday, August 25th, 2026. Editor of Tiger Rag Magazine Glenn Guilbeau is joined by owner of Louisiana Football Magazine Lee Brecheen to discuss the late Skip Bertman as well as NIL and the transfer portal in regards to LSU.

Sid Edwards.mp3
Remembering Dolly Parton.mp3
Glenn Guilbeau and Lee Brecheen.mp3

Talk Louisiana