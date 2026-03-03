Mary Stein, Fred Dent, Stephen Maitland-Lewis

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library talks the latest at the library including the upcoming "Attic Treasures and Collectibles" event and the upcoming tax vote. For more information, visit https://www.ebrpl.com/events-classes/#/events/. Financial advisor Fred Dent joins for his monthly visit to discuss the current state of the markets with the ongoing war in Iran. Author Stephen Maitland-Lewis talks his latest work, "The Unlikely Huntress".

Mary Stein 0303.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Fred Dent 0303.mp3 Listen • 21:57