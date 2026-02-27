© 2026
Desiree Lemoine, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Jan Moller, Dr. Faye Williams

Published February 27, 2026 at 10:08 AM CST

Campaign manager for Industry Makes Desiree Lemoine talks the latest in industrial developments throughout Louisiana. Lieutenant governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser speaks on various topics including tourism throughout the state, the "Make America Beautiful" initiative and also a new bill regarding a lifetime term limit on Louisiana governors. Executive director of Invest in Louisiana Jan Moller comments on the upcoming legislative session. Entrepreneur, civic leader, and activist Dr. Faye Williams remembers Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson amid his recent death.

