Roman Rubchenko, Ron Faucheux, Vastine Stabler, Nicole Lovince

Former LSU basketball player and Ukrainian businessman Roman Rubchenko speaks on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and sheds light on how other countries can offer support. Polling analyst Ron Faucheux talks the Louisiana mid-term elections and current socio-political issues. Managing Artistic Director at Swine Palace and LSU Theatre Vastine Stabler is joined by actress Nicole Lovince to chat about their upcoming production of "The Totality of All Things". For more information, visit: https://calendar.lsu.edu/event/the-totality-of-all-things

Roman Rubchenko.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Ron Faucheux.mp3 Listen • 18:13