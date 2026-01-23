Quin Hillyer, Tyler Bridges, Darrell Glasper, Remembering Larry King

Columnist and writer Quin Hillyer is joined by The Advocate/The Times-Picayune reporter Tyler Bridges to comment on various topics including the upcoming US Senate race with Julia Letlow and Bill Cassidy. Former Metro Councilman and Republican Darrell Glasper gives his thoughts on the state of the Republican Party and the upcoming Senate race and also his current lawsuit regarding LSU's economic development districts. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers TV host Larry King on the fifth anniversary of his death.

