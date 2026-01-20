© 2026
Talk Louisiana

Billy Tauzin, Mary Durusau, Happy Birthday, Bill Maher

Published January 20, 2026 at 10:07 AM CST

Former United States Representative Billy Tauzin talks various political topics including the latest with Pres. Trump, Julia Letlow, and the upcoming election. Director at the Louisiana Old State Capitol Mary Durusau speaks on the upcoming unveiling of the permanent exhibit, A More Perfect Union: Reconstruction's Legacy in Louisiana". For more information, visit https://louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/exhibits-events/a-more-perfect-union-reconstructions-legacy-in-louisiana. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster wishes comedian Bill Maher a happy 70th birthday and plays an encore interview from 2013.

