Kaitlyn Joshua, Troy Hebert, Nora Ahmed, Katrice Albert

Activist and co-founder of Abortion for America Kaitlyn Joshua is joined by former State Representative Troy Hebert to discuss various political topics including the latest with Pres. Trump, political parties, and immigration. Legal Director for the ACLU of Louisiana Nora Ahmed talks ICE activity throughout the state and country, and also abortion issues throughout our state. Vice president for institutional diversity at the University of Kentucky Katrice Albert speaks on the rededication of The Miss Jane Pittman Oak and the impact of Ernest Gains works.

